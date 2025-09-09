AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,025 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 381,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 8,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,874,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $194.42 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.40 and a 1-year high of $239.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.36 and its 200 day moving average is $203.24. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $212.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down previously from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.43.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

