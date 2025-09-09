AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,331,097 Shares of The AES Corporation $AES

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 531.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331,097 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $19,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AES during the first quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AES by 200.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in AES by 760.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its position in AES by 235.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AES from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

AES stock opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The AES Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

