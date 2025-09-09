AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 134,564 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 467,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,564 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Aptiv worth $27,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 242.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,560,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062,438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 8.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,404,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 266,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,577,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,270 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $117,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5,379.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,907,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Aptiv from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aptiv from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Aptiv Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:APTV opened at $82.25 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $82.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.