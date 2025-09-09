AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,333,511 Shares of Coty $COTY

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 456.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,063,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333,511 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $21,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Coty by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coty by 1,006.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coty from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.19.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.77. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coty news, insider Priya Srinivasan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,034.56. The trade was a 399.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin Blazewicz bought 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 829,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,310.60. The trade was a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 334,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,840 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

