AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 79,298 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 549,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AAP opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.70%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, SVP Jason Hand sold 948 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $45,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,183.52. The trade was a 8.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.52 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $51.78.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

