AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 229.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 339,950 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Webster Financial worth $24,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 48.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Webster Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.07. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $63.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Webster Financial news, CAO Albert Jen-Wen Wang sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $196,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,184.05. The trade was a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,168. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,445 shares of company stock worth $1,983,757. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

