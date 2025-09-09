AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,130,221 Shares of Unity Software Inc. $U

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5,215.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130,221 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $22,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NYSE:U opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $45.74.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The business had revenue of $440.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $4,803,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,949,164.36. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,485 shares of company stock valued at $22,467,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

