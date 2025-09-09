AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 443,379 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. $MDU

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,538,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,379 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $25,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,405,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,789,000 after acquiring an additional 408,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,450,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,392,000 after acquiring an additional 150,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 162,026 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason L. Vollmer purchased 5,000 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 339,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,445.96. This represents a 1.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDU stock opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. MDU Resources Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

