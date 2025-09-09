AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 62,928 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. $HIW

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $20,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 534,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,458 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,653,000 after buying an additional 110,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.22 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.370-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 168.07%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIW. Wall Street Zen downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

