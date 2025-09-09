AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,008 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $27,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $225.03 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.34 and a 12 month high of $329.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.17. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.09.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

