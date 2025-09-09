AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,078 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of A. O. Smith worth $19,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 74.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 161.7% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,105.22. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.49. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

