AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,975 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $129.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.04 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.71.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

