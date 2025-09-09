AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.99 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $463.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,497.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.05, for a total value of $561,075.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,836. This represents a 7.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $340.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.46. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.41 and a 12-month high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.21%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

