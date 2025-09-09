AQR Capital Management LLC Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $203,000. Avant Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $439,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.9%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,346.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,396.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,303.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.