AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.67 Million Position in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,401 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of CNH Industrial worth $21,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 186.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,704,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,847,000 after buying an additional 58,991,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,001,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,719,000 after buying an additional 395,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNH Industrial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,779,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,481,000 after buying an additional 471,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $136,517,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $97,092,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNH opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34. CNH Industrial N.V. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.CNH Industrial’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

