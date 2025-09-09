AQR Capital Management LLC Has $21.89 Million Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. $PVH

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 222,498 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.72% of PVH worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 215,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth $5,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.27.

In other PVH news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 269,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,476.96. The trade was a 6.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesper Andersen acquired 600 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.10 per share, with a total value of $39,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 736 shares in the company, valued at $48,649.60. This trade represents a 441.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.68%.

About PVH



PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

