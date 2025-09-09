AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.36 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $22,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.