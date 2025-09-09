AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.61 Million Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,265 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $22,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 39,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:WTS opened at $283.29 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.59 and a 12-month high of $285.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.63.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. The trade was a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

