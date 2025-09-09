AQR Capital Management LLC Has $22.88 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 744,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,326 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,808,000 after buying an additional 1,822,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after buying an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,573,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,880,000 after buying an additional 506,763 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.44.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 23,240 shares in the company, valued at $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

