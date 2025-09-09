AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.41 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.66.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%.Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $255.00 price objective on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete Research upgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.