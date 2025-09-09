AQR Capital Management LLC Has $23.94 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Columbia Sportswear worth $23,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra Research raised Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.1%

COLM stock opened at $56.55 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.61%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.