AQR Capital Management LLC Has $25.24 Million Position in Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,057 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Hormel Foods worth $25,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 183.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $33.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Zacks Research cut Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.