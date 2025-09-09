AQR Capital Management LLC Has $27.44 Million Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481,591 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of DoubleVerify worth $27,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 76.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 929,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 403,460 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 31.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 50.3% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DV. Wells Fargo & Company set a $13.00 target price on DoubleVerify and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DoubleVerify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of DV opened at $15.42 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 7.38%.The business had revenue of $189.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

