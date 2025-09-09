AQR Capital Management LLC Has $28.02 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $28,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth approximately $376,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 210.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $283.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.09.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $187.17 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.20 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

