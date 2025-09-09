AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in F.N.B. Corporation $FNB

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,896,488 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $25,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in F.N.B. by 82.2% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. F.N.B. Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

