AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 994,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $238.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $171.73 and a one year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

