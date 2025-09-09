AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Mercury General Corporation $MCY

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Mercury General worth $19,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 745.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Stock Up 0.4%

MCY stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Mercury General Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

Mercury General Announces Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercury General currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

