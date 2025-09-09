AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corporation $OGE

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,241 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of OGE Energy worth $24,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 565.4% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 89,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.61. OGE Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.10 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.27%.The firm had revenue of $741.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.