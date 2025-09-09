AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 906,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,217 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $21,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the purchase, the director owned 334,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This represents a 91.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $95,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 30,889 shares in the company, valued at $656,082.36. This represents a 17.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 235,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,482 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REYN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of REYN stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.81.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.44%.The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.410 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

