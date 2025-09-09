AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,108,134 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 382.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108,134 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $99,402,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $69,989,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,611,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,058,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 172.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,600,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HST stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

