AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 243,902 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1,040.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,902 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $632,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,692.80. This represents a 17.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $12,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,067,983.17. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,082 shares of company stock worth $20,117,233 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Service Corporation International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI opened at $78.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $78.81. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $71.75 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 12.60%.The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Service Corporation International’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Service Corporation International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Service Corporation International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

