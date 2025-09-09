AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 271,473 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 211.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 399,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 271,473 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $26,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,330,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,515,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,961,000 after purchasing an additional 671,703 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,251,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,479,000 after purchasing an additional 630,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,771,000 after purchasing an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Compass Point raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.73. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

