AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $20,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 37.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

CSL opened at $392.12 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.24.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CSL. Loop Capital lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

