AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 522,910 Shares of Range Resources Corporation $RRC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3,222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,135 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $21,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,559,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 149,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

RRC stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%.The firm had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Wall Street Zen lowered Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

