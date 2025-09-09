AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 655,250 Shares of Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 217.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Coupang worth $20,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coupang alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 7,441,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,191,000 after buying an additional 1,455,555 shares during the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 460.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 152,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metavasi Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 75,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $2,093,976.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,016,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,050,762.60. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $282,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,568,816.75. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,087,003 shares of company stock valued at $284,933,545 in the last ninety days. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coupang

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.