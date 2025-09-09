AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,226,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Floor & Decor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 42.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.1%

FND stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

