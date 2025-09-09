AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,412 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Regions Financial worth $22,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of RF stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.