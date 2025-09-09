AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,370,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,955 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $23,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 379.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.Sabra Healthcare REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.71.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

