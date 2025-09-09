AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Burlington Stores worth $22,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 227,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,757,000 after buying an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $289.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.72. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.5-1.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.190-9.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.