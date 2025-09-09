AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PPL Corporation $PPL

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,947 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of PPL worth $20,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPL. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of PPL by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,062,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1,418.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,909,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,726 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $70,063,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $60,020,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PPL by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,779,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. PPL Corporation has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $37.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.14.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 11.22%.PPL’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. PPL has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.34%.

In other news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $77,636.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,781.60. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

