AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp $USB

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after buying an additional 2,393,383 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,268,000 after purchasing an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 14,889,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,574,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,012,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,509 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

