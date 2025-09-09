AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aramark $ARMK

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $23,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 40,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Aramark Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE:ARMK opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Aramark’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. Analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

