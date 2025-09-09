AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,819,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709,364 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Playtika by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Playtika by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Playtika by 15,890.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLTK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Playtika from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.03 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 83.90% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Playtika has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

