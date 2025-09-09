AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 12,927 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $BEKE

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,018,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,927 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $20,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in KE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in KE by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in KE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on KE from $25.80 to $24.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on KE from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 target price on KE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.10 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

BEKE stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of -0.76. KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

