AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 16,546 Shares of Insulet Corporation $PODD

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Insulet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Insulet by 6.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Insulet by 23.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

PODD opened at $349.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 12-month low of $216.00 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.12.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

