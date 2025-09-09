AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 183,444 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of COPT Defense Properties worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.93. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

