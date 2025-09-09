AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 326,010 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326,010 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Mosaic worth $25,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mosaic from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

Shares of MOS opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.35%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.83%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

