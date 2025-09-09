AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Organon & Co. $OGN

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,535 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $19,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,715,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $11,892,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,998,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,773,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,153,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 501,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

OGN opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $21.06.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. BNP Paribas raised Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

