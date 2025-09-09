AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in International Paper Company $IP

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of International Paper worth $19,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in International Paper by 472.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE IP opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,850.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

