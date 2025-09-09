Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 350.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,455,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579,379 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791,597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth $81,306,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,328,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,658,000 after acquiring an additional 843,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,753,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,250,000 after acquiring an additional 607,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 89.87%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

